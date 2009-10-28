Sarkozy under fire for 'indecent' spending during EU presidency

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has come under fire for what his critics call "indecent" spending of an average €1 million a day during the six months he chaired the EU presidency.

A report on the accounts of the French EU presidency published by the Court of Auditors put the cat among the pigeons in the political establishment on Wednesday (28 October), with opposition figures bashing the "indecent" spending of €171 million over six months, meaning an average of €1 million a day.

