Big leap forward for Kaczysnki in Poland

Social conservative Jaroslaw Kaczynski made a leap forward in Polish presidential elections on Sunday (20 June) setting up a close race in the second round on 4 July.

With most of the ballots counted, Mr Kaczynski came in second on 36.7 percent, behind the ruling centre-right party's candidate, Bronislaw Komorowksi, on 41.2 percent. Socialist Grzegorz Napieralski came third with 13.7 percent.

The result defied pollsters, whio had predicted that Mr Komorowski would stomp in with a...