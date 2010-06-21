Ad
Mr Kaczynski when prime minister in 2006 earned Poland a reputation for russophobia and euroscepticism (Photo: PiS)

Big leap forward for Kaczysnki in Poland

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Social conservative Jaroslaw Kaczynski made a leap forward in Polish presidential elections on Sunday (20 June) setting up a close race in the second round on 4 July.

With most of the ballots counted, Mr Kaczynski came in second on 36.7 percent, behind the ruling centre-right party's candidate, Bronislaw Komorowksi, on 41.2 percent. Socialist Grzegorz Napieralski came third with 13.7 percent.

The result defied pollsters, whio had predicted that Mr Komorowski would stomp in with a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

