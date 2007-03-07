Poettering warns Poland to leave EU vote system alone

European Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering has warned Poland to leave the voting rights issue alone when EU member states consider how to move ahead on the EU constitution.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday (6 March), he stressed that the European Parliament would oppose any move to change the decision-making process when negotiating the new EU treaty.

"If there is one country that wants to change the decision-making process in the council, there will be a very, very strong...