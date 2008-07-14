Ad
euobserver
Bronislaw Geremek, Polish MEP, historian and former dissident has died at the age of 76 (Photo: Bronislaw Geremek office)

Polish Solidarity leader Geremek dies in car accident

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova,

Polish Solidarity leader Bronislaw Geremek, one of the key figures of Poland's transition to democracy, an ex-chief of diplomacy for the country and member of the European Parliament died in a car crash on Sunday (13 July), aged 76.

The accident happened in early afternoon in Lubien, western Poland, where Professor Geremek's car ran into the opposing lane and crashed into another automobile, killing the politician instantly. Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

The news ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Bronislaw Geremek, Polish MEP, historian and former dissident has died at the age of 76 (Photo: Bronislaw Geremek office)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections