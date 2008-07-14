Polish Solidarity leader Geremek dies in car accident

Polish Solidarity leader Bronislaw Geremek, one of the key figures of Poland's transition to democracy, an ex-chief of diplomacy for the country and member of the European Parliament died in a car crash on Sunday (13 July), aged 76.

The accident happened in early afternoon in Lubien, western Poland, where Professor Geremek's car ran into the opposing lane and crashed into another automobile, killing the politician instantly. Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

The news ...