France to open labour markets early

France is to open its labour markets in the second half of this year to workers from eastern European states that joined the EU in 2004, according to a report in a French daily.

Currently, "new" EU citizens wanting to work in France need a work permit which can be obtained through lengthy administrative procedures, some of which are lighter for a list of 150 job-types including cooks, waiters and computer scientists.

But during his visit to Poland on Wednesday (28 May), the countr...