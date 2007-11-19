Brussels turns down bids for EU law on public services

The European Commission is due to reject calls for an EU law defining public services and the ways to protect them from internal market rules, sparking the "extreme disappointment" of trade unions and social NGOs.

In a paper to be presented on Tuesday (20 November), the EU executive points out that the "Protocol on services of general interest" adopted by the bloc's leaders last month as an attachment to the new Reform treaty is a sufficient tool to deal with the sensitive area.

"...