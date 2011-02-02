Ireland downgraded, with economy to dominate election battle

Ireland suffered a further downgrade on Wednesday (2 February), with the country's beleaguered economy set to dominate the political agenda ahead of national elections in three weeks time.

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Irish sovereign debt for the third time in six months, cutting its rating by one notch from A to A-minus.

The firm blamed its decision on Ireland's crippled banking sector, warning that the Irish government may have to inject even more money i...