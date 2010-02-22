Sweden complains about EU appointment to US

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has in a letter complained about the way the EU commission recently appointed its top envoy to the US.

The letter, dated 19 February and addressed to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, asks how the appointment was made, since the rules governing the procedure are still under discussion by member states.

It says that Ms Ashton seems not to have played a major role in the decision and calls for a wider discussion of the US move.

T...