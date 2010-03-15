Ad
The UMP's election result mirrors Mr Sarkozy's plummeting approval ratings (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Sarkozy's party receives drubbing in regional elections

by Valentina Pop,

Voters in France's regional elections on Sunday (14 March) dealt a major blow to President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right party, which lost its pole position to the rival Socialists, amid economic troubles and plummeting confidence in the government's policies.

Early results show that the governing Union pour un Mouvement Populaire (UMP) managed to secure just 26 percent of the votes, while the Socialist Party came in first with almost 30 percent of the ballots.

The countr...

