Macedonia holds peaceful elections

Macedonia on Sunday (22 March) voted in presidential and local elections seen as crucial for its EU bid, with no sign of the violence that marked last year's parliamentary elections.

"The elections were conducted in a good atmosphere, without incidents and with no major irregularities," electoral commission chief Aleksandar Novakovski was quoted as saying by AFP after polling stations closed on Sunday.

Gjorge Ivanov, the ruling conservative party's candidate (VMRO-DPMNE), led in t...