The soap opera that is the Swedish election

The Swedish election campaign has been between the non-Socialist alliance's demands for tax cuts and the red-green opposition's demands for increased welfare.
With only a few days left before Sunday's (19 September) elections everything is pointing to a conservative victory with the government alliance leading in all opinion polls.
The red-green opposition has long been described as the loser, despite the fact that the differences between the blocs are not very big.
The cen...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
