The EU's Strasbourg taboo has finally been broken

This week MEPs made sure that this Strasbourg session was one to remember. Having backed an EU Financial Transaction Tax on Tuesday, MEPs voted the following day to open up one of the EU's biggest political taboos – whether or not to abolish the Strasbourg sessions.

The ‘One Seat' campaign – to base the Parliament permanently in Brussels – has existed for many years. Gradually, through use of the Rules of Procedure and the introduction of ‘mini-plenary' sessions in Brussels, the role of...