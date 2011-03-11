Ad
'The chances of France giving up the Strasbourg seat for nothing are slim to non-existent' (Photo: EUobserver)

The EU's Strasbourg taboo has finally been broken

by Benjamin Fox,

This week MEPs made sure that this Strasbourg session was one to remember. Having backed an EU Financial Transaction Tax on Tuesday, MEPs voted the following day to open up one of the EU's biggest political taboos – whether or not to abolish the Strasbourg sessions.

The ‘One Seat' campaign – to base the Parliament permanently in Brussels – has existed for many years. Gradually, through use of the Rules of Procedure and the introduction of ‘mini-plenary' sessions in Brussels, the role of...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

