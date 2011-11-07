Ad
"Summits may be the 20th century solution to 21st century problems but they offer more stability and comfort than being thrown at the mercy of the digital media and markets" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Praise be to EU summits. You’ll miss them when they’re gone

by Benjamin Fox,

The EU has always liked summits. Summits helped create it, and have been the medium through which it has evolved. Summits have always been how the Union resolved its problems – let them fester for a while, generate a bit of theatre, and then bring together political leaders to thrash out a deal to save the day. Where would the EU be without its summits?

The EU’s love of summits has been badly indulged by the on-going debt crisis. I count 14 'crisis' summits in the last 20 months, which ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

