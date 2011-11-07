Praise be to EU summits. You’ll miss them when they’re gone

The EU has always liked summits. Summits helped create it, and have been the medium through which it has evolved. Summits have always been how the Union resolved its problems – let them fester for a while, generate a bit of theatre, and then bring together political leaders to thrash out a deal to save the day. Where would the EU be without its summits?
The EU’s love of summits has been badly indulged by the on-going debt crisis. I count 14 'crisis' summits in the last 20 months, which ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.