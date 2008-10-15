Centre-right leaders 'informally' back Barroso for second term

Conservative EU leaders gathered in Brussels ahead of an EU summit "informally" proposed Jose Manuel Barroso for a second mandate as president of the European Commission, with a final agreement to be taken in at the end of the year.

"There was no official proposal, just an informal discussion. The decision will be taken at the next EPP summit in December," Javier Jimenez, press officer for the center-right European People's Party (EPP), told EUobserver.

"[Talks] seem to go in that...