The new Tory prime minister is settling in with his European colleagues (Photo: Prime Minister's office)

UK appoints 'realist' as Europe minister

by Leigh Phillips,

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has ditched his strongly eurosceptic shadow minister for Europe in favour of a more moderate voice as Europe minister in his new government.

David Lidington is seen as a 'euro-realist' by party members, rather than the arch critic that the MP responsible for the dossier in opposition, Mark Francois is.

His appointment is being viewed as a concession within the coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats, although it is a ministerial position o...

