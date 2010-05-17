UK appoints 'realist' as Europe minister

UK Prime Minister David Cameron has ditched his strongly eurosceptic shadow minister for Europe in favour of a more moderate voice as Europe minister in his new government.

David Lidington is seen as a 'euro-realist' by party members, rather than the arch critic that the MP responsible for the dossier in opposition, Mark Francois is.

His appointment is being viewed as a concession within the coalition with the pro-European Liberal Democrats, although it is a ministerial position o...