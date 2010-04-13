Labour pledges not to renegotiate EU social laws

Britain's governing Labour Party has pledged not to try and renegotiate or undo any EU laws governing social rights if elected back into power on 6 May.

The promise is contained in a short chapter on a "Strong Britain in a Reformed Europe" in the party's election manifesto, published on Monday (12 April).

The text says the EU should improve the "regulatory environment" for small businesses but adds: "We reject any attempt to renegotiate or unravel social rights for the British peo...