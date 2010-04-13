Ad
euobserver
Mr Borwn (l) meeting EU Commission President Barroso in London in 2007. The British leader is cautiously positioning himself as more EU-friendly than the Tories (Photo: European Community)

Labour pledges not to renegotiate EU social laws

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Britain's governing Labour Party has pledged not to try and renegotiate or undo any EU laws governing social rights if elected back into power on 6 May.

The promise is contained in a short chapter on a "Strong Britain in a Reformed Europe" in the party's election manifesto, published on Monday (12 April).

The text says the EU should improve the "regulatory environment" for small businesses but adds: "We reject any attempt to renegotiate or unravel social rights for the British peo...

