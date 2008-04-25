Netherlands prepared for 'creative solution' on Serbia

The Netherlands has indicated readiness to allow some EU concessions to Serbia ahead of early elections in the country, but remains opposed to signing a pre-accession deal with Belgrade.
"It is time to promote trust in Europe among Serbian voters," Dutch Foreign Minister Maxime Verhagen told a parliamentary committee on Thursday (24 April), according to Reuters.
"We want to make clear that we have nothing against Serbia," he added.
Several EU states are reportedly favourable...
