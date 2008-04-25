Ad
euobserver
Cooperation with the ICTY remains the defining issue (Photo: Wikipedia)

Netherlands prepared for 'creative solution' on Serbia

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Netherlands has indicated readiness to allow some EU concessions to Serbia ahead of early elections in the country, but remains opposed to signing a pre-accession deal with Belgrade.

"It is time to promote trust in Europe among Serbian voters," Dutch Foreign Minister Maxime Verhagen told a parliamentary committee on Thursday (24 April), according to Reuters.

"We want to make clear that we have nothing against Serbia," he added.

Several EU states are reportedly favourable...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Cooperation with the ICTY remains the defining issue (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections