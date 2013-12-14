Ad
The EU transparency register was set up in 2011 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Mandatory lobby register requires EU treaty change

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A treaty change or a unanimous decision from member states is needed to make the EU-joint transparency register mandatory.

“To get a legal base, we need a treaty change,” German centre-right MEP Rainer Wieland, told this website on Friday (13 December).

“And we expect the commission to come up with a proposal for a legal base,” added Wieland, who heads the parliament’s working group on the joint transparency register.

A review of the register on Thursday recommends the Europ...

