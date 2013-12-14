Mandatory lobby register requires EU treaty change

A treaty change or a unanimous decision from member states is needed to make the EU-joint transparency register mandatory.
“To get a legal base, we need a treaty change,” German centre-right MEP Rainer Wieland, told this website on Friday (13 December).
“And we expect the commission to come up with a proposal for a legal base,” added Wieland, who heads the parliament’s working group on the joint transparency register.
A review of the register on Thursday recommends the Europ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
