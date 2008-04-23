Ad
Macedonia has been an EU candidate since 2005, but has not started accession talks yet (Photo: Wikipedia/Novica Nakov)

Name issue should not hinder Macedonia's EU bid, MEPs say

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

MEPs on Wednesday (23 April) called on both Macedonia and Greece to solve a 17-year-old row over the Balkan country's name suggesting that the dispute should no longer be a hindrance to Skopje's attempts to join international organisations, such as the EU.

In a report on the country's progress towards the EU in 2007, the deputies called "on both sides to seize the opportunity to immediately resume negotiations in light of the important progress made recently [on the name issue] and in ...

