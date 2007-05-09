Ad
MPs should have the right to reject EU legislative proposals, say the trio of countries (Photo: EU Commission)

Call for veto powers for MPs in new EU treaty

by Honor Mahony,

Prague, Warsaw and the Hague are lobbying to get more power for national parliaments written into a new-look constitution for the European bloc.

According to a report in the German daily Handelsblatt, the three countries want MPs to have the right to refuse legislation coming from Brussels.

At the moment the constitution - rejected by Dutch and French voters two years ago - gives parliaments the right to complain about proposed EU legislation, but the European Commission is not ob...

