Citziens from Italy, Portugal, Poland, Romania and Greece are among the most religious in Europe (Photo: Wikipedia)

Estonians least religious in the world

by Elitsa Vucheva,

Five EU members figure among the world's top 10 least religious countries, with Estonia leading the list, a new poll has shown.

Just 14 percent of Estonians answered positively to the question: "Is religion an important part of your daily life?" according to a poll released by Gallup earlier this week.

Estonia is followed by Nordic countries Sweden and Denmark, where 17 and 18 percent of those asked answered positively to the same question.

The Czech Republic comes fifth at ...

