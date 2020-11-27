Poland and Hungary say rule-of-law link needs treaty change

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungary's premier Viktor Orban have dug their heels in on blocking the EU's long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package over their opposition to linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law, at their face-to-face meeting in Budapest on Thursday (26 November).

In a joint declaration, the two PMs said linking EU funds to the rule of law should be decided by EU leaders, and Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here