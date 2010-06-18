Dutch right-wing coalition talks abandoned

Talks to cobble together a right-wing coalition in the Netherlands combining the conservative liberals of Mark Rutte's VVD, the far-right Freedom Party of Geert Wilders and the centre-right Christian Democrats have ended without result after eight days.

Both the VVD and the Freedom Party (PVV) blame a rejectionist Christian Democrat position for the failure.

The Christian Democrats of outgoing prime minister Jan Peter Balkanende refused to participate in the talks until the Freedo...