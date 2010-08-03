France presses Romania on Roma question

France's Europe minister, Pierre Lellouche, pressed Romania to tackle the question of "integration" of Roma communities on Monday.

He softened his tone from a week before by underscoring that all European states had a responsibility in which he laid the blame for France's troubles with the community on Bucharest alone. However, he still stressed that this common responsibility "starts with the countries of origin" of Roma migrants.

"Everyone must mobilise. The responsibility for i...