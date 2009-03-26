Ad
euobserver
Mr Topolanek lost a no-confidence vote in the Czech parliament on Tuesday, but he still speaks for the EU (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Czech premier calls US economic path 'road to hell'

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Only a week ahead of a G20 summit in London where Europeans and Americans are to seek a common approach to exit the global financial crisis, Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek, whose country currently chairs the EU presidency, has described US economic recovery plans as a "road to hell."

Pumping ever-larger sums into the economy is not "the right path" and US President Barack Obama's $787 billion (€578.6 billion) economic stimulus plan and banking bail-out would eventually "undermine ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Topolanek lost a no-confidence vote in the Czech parliament on Tuesday, but he still speaks for the EU (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections