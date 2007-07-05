Commissioner calls for minimum wages across EU

EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Joaquin Almunia has mooted the idea of minimum wages being introduced in each of the 27 member states across the European Union.

"Every country in the EU should have a minimum wage," Mr Almunia told the German weekly Die Zeit in an interview released ahead of publication on Thursday (5 July), according to wire reports.

Whilst only 20 EU member states currently have a set level of minimum wages, Mr Almunia suggested that each EU member...