EU to toughen sanctions against employers of undocumented workers

MEPs are set to give a final backing on Wednesday (4 February) to EU-wide rules agreed with member states and the European Commission that would considerably toughen sanctions against employers of undocumented workers across the bloc.
Under the new legislation, employers hiring undeclared workers would face sanctions, including fines and paying back wages to their workers amounting to "at least the wage provided for by the applicable laws on minimum wages, collective agreements or pract...
