According to the World Health Organization, almost 16,000 people have been infected with the virus. (Photo: un.org)

Hollande first EU leader to visit Ebola-hit Guinea

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande will visit Guinea on Friday (28 November), making him the first European head of state – even the first non-African leader – to visit one of the three Western African countries hit hardest by the Ebola outbreak.

The outbreak, which started in Guinea almost a year ago with the death of 2-year-old Emile Ouamouno, has claimed at least 5,689 lives.

According to the World Health Organization...

EU anti-Ebola funds not reaching aid workers, Red Cross says
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

