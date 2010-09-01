Polish president airs concerns on EU budget

Newly-minted Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski on his first foreign assignment in Brussels on Wednesday (1 September) urged the EU to keep funding the union's poor regions in the next budget period.

"I am a constant supporter of handling the next budget proposal in such a way as to preserve the EU's existing values, through maintaining the current method of financing the cohesion policy and equally through keeping the current basis of assistance for farmers," he said.

Asked by...