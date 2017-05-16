Macron and Merkel to 'reconstruct' the EU

The French and German leaders pledged on Monday (15 May) to relaunch the partnership between their two countries in order to "reconstruct" the EU.

"We agreed that we want to develop a roadmap for the European Union's medium-term perspectives," chancellor Angela Merkel said in a joint news conference with president Emmanuel Macron in Berlin.

She said that the two leaders have the "common conviction that [they] should not only deal with the UK exit" but that they should think of ho...