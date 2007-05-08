Blair 'YouTubes' congratulations to Sarkozy

Lending a modern twist to the traditional "well done" message, UK leader Tony Blair has sent his congratulations to French president-elect Nicolas Sarkozy via the website YouTube in both French and English, albeit with a more apologetic delivery in the Gallic tongue.

Mr Blair had a two and a half minute-long message in English for Mr Sarkozy, who won the election with 53 percent of the vote on Sunday, while his message in French was a minute longer.

"I've decided to address you in...