Serbia made to wait for closer EU ties

The European Union has once again stopped short of rewarding Serbia for the capture of former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic mainly due to the Netherlands' resistance.

On Tuesday (29 July), EU diplomats meeting in Brussels reiterated the bloc's foreign ministers' position from last week - that the arrest was a very important step in the right direction for Serbia – but said it was not enough to grant Belgrade a reward of some sort at this stage.

The ambassadors' decision ca...