Juncker: Problems piling up, but EU not over yet

Europe will, this year, face even more problems, but the idea the EU is over isn’t true, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has said.

“I don't have too many illusions about the year ahead. Because everything is going to be difficult,” he told press in Brussels on Friday (15 January).

“The number of unresolved problems has been piling up. I'm sure problems will be added to the list,” he added, giving as an example “the issue of the UK”.

The Luxembourg politician sp...