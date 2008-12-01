Ad
euobserver
Berlin put 'massive pressure' on Pristina to release the three Germans. (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

Kosovo releases German suspects under Berlin pressure

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The three German citizens arrested last month over an attack on the European Union's headquarters in Pristina returned home on Saturday (29 November), after a United Nations judge ordered their release due to lack of evidence on Friday.

The men had been accused of setting off an explosion on 14 November that rattled the office of EU Kosovo envoy Pieter Feith, without injuring anyone.

"The federal government was always certain of the innocence of the three Germans," Thomas Steg, a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Berlin put 'massive pressure' on Pristina to release the three Germans. (Photo: Torkil Sørensen/norden.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections