Ad
euobserver
Robert Mugabe - causing EU headaches (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU told not to meddle in Africa summit invite list

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Plans by the Portuguese EU presidency to host the first EU–Africa summit in seven years are running into difficulties over Zimbabwe.

African nations have urged Europe not to meddle in its summit delegation list and to handle Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe's attendance "sensitively".

"Africa won't move on the position that you cannot determine who constitutes the African delegation", Aziz Pahad from the South Africa's ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday (5 July).

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Portugal struggles with EU-Africa summit guest list
Robert Mugabe - causing EU headaches (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections