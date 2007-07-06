EU told not to meddle in Africa summit invite list

Plans by the Portuguese EU presidency to host the first EU–Africa summit in seven years are running into difficulties over Zimbabwe.

African nations have urged Europe not to meddle in its summit delegation list and to handle Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe's attendance "sensitively".

"Africa won't move on the position that you cannot determine who constitutes the African delegation", Aziz Pahad from the South Africa's ministry of foreign affairs said on Wednesday (5 July).

<...