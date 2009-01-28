Global job losses could rise by 50 million in 2009

The global economic crisis could claim up to 50 million jobs worldwide by the end of this year, according to a report presented by the UN's International Labour Organisation (ILO) on Wednesday (28 January).

"Based on new developments in the labour market and depending on the timeliness and effectiveness of recovery efforts …global unemployment in 2009 could increase over 2007 by a range of 18 million to 30 million workers, and more than 50 million if the situation continues to deteriora...