The head of Eulex in Kosovo said Romania needs to prosecute the officers caught smuggling (Photo: Council of European Union)

EU's Kosovo mission struggles for credibility after smuggling incident

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

In a bid to boost its credibility, the EU's justice and police mission in Kosovo has started high-level corruption cases against local officials and fired 16 of its own gendarmes who were caught smuggling cigarettes and alcohol across the border.

"Our guiding principle is that no-one is above the law and we will continue to apply that," Eulex head of mission Yves de Kermabon told MEPs during a hearing on Thursday (3 June).

He highlighted the importance of the searches conducted by...

EU Political
EU Political
