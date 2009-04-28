Talks to revise EU working time bill fail

After hours of late-night negotiations on Monday (27 April), EU member states and MEPs officially abandoned trying to reach an agreement on updating a directive on working hours across the 27-nation bloc.

"Despite five years of painstaking negotiations on the revision of the Working Time Directive, which often went on until the small hours, the current legislation will stay in force," the Czech EU presidency said in a statement.

The aim was to revise the 1993 legislation to limit...