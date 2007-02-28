New EU workers keep coming to Britain

Almost two years after enlargement, Britain is still receiving an estimated 20,000 workers per month from new EU member states, according to fresh figures published by the UK's Home Office on Tuesday (27 February).

The number of migrants differs according to the seasons, with more new workers coming during the summer rather than in winter, but overall a total of 232,000 registrations were made last year.

The figure means that, altogether, 579,000 workers from new EU states have e...