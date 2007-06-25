Ad
Portugal takes over at the EU helm on 1 July (Photo: www.eu2007.pt)

Portugal hopes for October EU treaty finale

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The incoming Portuguese presidency has set aside just three months for negotiation on a new EU treaty, believing the weekend's tempestuous summit resulted in sufficiently clear directions to wrap up a new text.

According to Portuguese ambassador Alvaro Mendonca, formal negotiations will be opened on 23 July with the aim to have them signed off by EU leaders on 18-19 October.

"We believe we have a mandate that is clear, precise and agreed by all 27 member states," said Mr Mendonca ...

