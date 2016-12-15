MEPs urge tougher action on Poland

Dismayed by the lack of progress in solving Poland's rule of law crisis, some MEPs are demanding that the EU begins formal breach proceedings that could end up with Poland being stripped of voting rights.

The "Polish question" was discussed in the European Parliament on Wednesday (14 December), for the fourth time this year already.

This time the subject was a new law curtailing the freedom of assembly, as well as the rumours that Poland could withdraw from the Istanbul Conventio...