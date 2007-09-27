Brussels grants cash to Germans and Finns hit by globalisation

The European Commission has approved German and Finnish applications for money from the EU's globalisation fund, granting almost €15 million to a total of 4,300 workers from the two countries.

The demands concern BenQ company in Germany and Perlos in Finland, both in the mobile phone sector.

Germany had requested a contribution of €12.8 million from the EGF to aid 3,300 workers sacked by BenQ, while Finland had asked for €2 million for the 1,000 people dismissed by Perlos.

T...