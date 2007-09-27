Ad
Brussels grants cash to Germans and Finns hit by globalisation

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission has approved German and Finnish applications for money from the EU's globalisation fund, granting almost €15 million to a total of 4,300 workers from the two countries.

The demands concern BenQ company in Germany and Perlos in Finland, both in the mobile phone sector.

Germany had requested a contribution of €12.8 million from the EGF to aid 3,300 workers sacked by BenQ, while Finland had asked for €2 million for the 1,000 people dismissed by Perlos.

