Flemish separatists win Belgian election

A Flemish separatist party in favour of splitting the country into French- and Dutch-speaking parts claimed victory in Belgian elections on Sunday (13 June), making it likely that coalition talks will be even more difficult than usual in the divided state.

The nationalist New Flemish Alliance party (N-VA) won 27 of the 150 seats in the lower chamber, beating the French-speaking Socialist Party (PS) in the south by one seat.

Belgium, home to the EU institutions, is divided into th...