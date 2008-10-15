EU leaders have second thoughts on bank rescue and green goals

Europe has breathed a sigh of relief after markets reacted positively to its coordinated rescue of the banking sector. But the Brussels summit of EU leaders (15 to 16 October) is expected to see criticism of the strategy, as well as scepticism over ambitious climate change goals in the uncertain economic times.

Almost completely overshadowed by the financial crisis, the Lisbon treaty part of the summit agenda will boil down to Ireland's report on reasons why the Irish voters rejected t...