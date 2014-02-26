German neo-Nazis could enter EU parliament after court ruling

A myriad small German parties, including the neo-Nazi NPD, could enter the European Parliament following a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday (26 February) to abolish the minimum threshold for the vote.

The verdict, approved with 5 out of the 8 votes in the judging panel, says fringe parties are being discriminated against with the current three-percent threshold.

The Karlsruhe-based court already in 2011 ruled that a five-percent ...