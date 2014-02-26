Ad
euobserver
The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe says the threshold discriminates against small parties (Photo: Al Fed)

German neo-Nazis could enter EU parliament after court ruling

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A myriad small German parties, including the neo-Nazi NPD, could enter the European Parliament following a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday (26 February) to abolish the minimum threshold for the vote.

The verdict, approved with 5 out of the 8 votes in the judging panel, says fringe parties are being discriminated against with the current three-percent threshold.

The Karlsruhe-based court already in 2011 ruled that a five-percent ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Satire party pokes fun at German politics
German eurosceptics on the rise ahead of EU elections
The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe says the threshold discriminates against small parties (Photo: Al Fed)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections