Ad
euobserver
The Tour de France is also going through the French region of Alsace-Lorraine this week (Photo: EUobserver)

Czech MEP cycles 647 km to parliament

EU Political
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Amid a week that saw the landmark election of an MEP from a formerly communist country to the position of European parliament president, two other events also stood out as firsts of their kind.

Czech MEP Edvard Kozusnik from the Civic Democrats (ODS) party arrived at the Strasbourg parliament for its first session after the June elections having cycled the 647 km from Prague in just under two weeks.

Mr Kozusnik, whose skin-tight red lycra cycling gear stood out against the wash ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The Tour de France is also going through the French region of Alsace-Lorraine this week (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections