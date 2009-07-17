Czech MEP cycles 647 km to parliament

Amid a week that saw the landmark election of an MEP from a formerly communist country to the position of European parliament president, two other events also stood out as firsts of their kind.

Czech MEP Edvard Kozusnik from the Civic Democrats (ODS) party arrived at the Strasbourg parliament for its first session after the June elections having cycled the 647 km from Prague in just under two weeks.

Mr Kozusnik, whose skin-tight red lycra cycling gear stood out against the wash ...