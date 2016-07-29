Ad
Rajoy may attempt to rule with a minority govenrment (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spain's Rajoy warns of minority rule

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Spain's acting prime minister Mariano Rajoy said he accepted a mandate from king Felipe VI to form a new government, but warned he may fail.

Rajoy will open a new round of talks with other parties and try to convince them to vote for a conservative-led government to break the seven month deadlock since the December elections and a second inconclusive ballot in June.

Earlier negotiations and discussions on Thursday (28 July) failed to produce enough support for his conservative P...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Rajoy may attempt to rule with a minority govenrment (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Political

