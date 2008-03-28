Sarkozy and Brown agree on 'partnership of pioneers'

Following a high-profile summit, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister Gordon Brown agreed to intensify cooperation between their countries in a number of fields "as a partnership of pioneers leading the global response to new international challenges."
The range of fields where the two leaders vowed to work jointly include "[reforms of] international institutions, foreign and defence policy, development, migration, climate change and energy, and global prosperity,...
