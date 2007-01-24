New UN chief supports EU calls for global ban on death penalty

On his first overseas visit as the new UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon indirectly welcomed an initiative within the bloc to push for a global moratorium on the death penalty - in line with Europe's ban.

"There is some growing tendency to see some phase-out of the death penalty and I encourage that trend," Mr Ban told journalists after a meeting with the college of 27 commissioners in Brussels on Wednesday (24 January).

"Life is very precious and every human being has a right to l...