Denmark tenth country to sign off on Lisbon Treaty

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Both Denmark and the lower house of Germany's parliament on Thursday (24 April) ratified the EU's new treaty, just a day after Portugal approved the document.

The Danish parliament passed the document with 90 votes in favour and 25 against, although 64 deputies from the 179-seat parliament were absent.

The same political majority rejected a proposal to secure labour rights via a protocol attached to the treaty.

Eurosceptic MPs were the only ones to vote against the document ...

