Denmark tenth country to sign off on Lisbon Treaty

Both Denmark and the lower house of Germany's parliament on Thursday (24 April) ratified the EU's new treaty, just a day after Portugal approved the document.

The Danish parliament passed the document with 90 votes in favour and 25 against, although 64 deputies from the 179-seat parliament were absent.

The same political majority rejected a proposal to secure labour rights via a protocol attached to the treaty.

Eurosceptic MPs were the only ones to vote against the document ...